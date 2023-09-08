HBCU football games to air on WITN 7.2 this season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Watch Historical Black College and University football all season on WITN 7.2 - My Network TV.

Here is the schedule of games including dates and times:

9/16 6-930p FAMU vs University of West Florida

9/23 3-630p Texas Southern Grambling St.

9/30 3-630p Tuskegee vs Alabama St.

10/7 3-630p Bethune-Cookman vs Alabama St.

10/14 3-630p Texas Southern vs Bethune-Cookman

10/21 3-630p Alcorn St. vs Arkansas Pine Bluff

10/28 3-630p Bethune-Cookman vs Grambling St.

11/4 3-630p Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Prairie View A&M

11/11 3-630p CIAA Championship Game

11/18 3-630p Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Texas Southern

HBCU football games on WITN 7.2 are sponsored by ENC HBCU Combine & Showcase and Wayne Hardee Law.

