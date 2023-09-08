HBCU football games to air on WITN 7.2 this season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Watch Historical Black College and University football all season on WITN 7.2 - My Network TV.
Here is the schedule of games including dates and times:
9/16 6-930p FAMU vs University of West Florida
9/23 3-630p Texas Southern Grambling St.
9/30 3-630p Tuskegee vs Alabama St.
10/7 3-630p Bethune-Cookman vs Alabama St.
10/14 3-630p Texas Southern vs Bethune-Cookman
10/21 3-630p Alcorn St. vs Arkansas Pine Bluff
10/28 3-630p Bethune-Cookman vs Grambling St.
11/4 3-630p Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Prairie View A&M
11/11 3-630p CIAA Championship Game
11/18 3-630p Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Texas Southern
HBCU football games on WITN 7.2 are sponsored by ENC HBCU Combine & Showcase and Wayne Hardee Law.
