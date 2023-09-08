Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

HBCU football games to air on WITN 7.2 this season

HBCU Football
HBCU Football(HBCU Sports)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Watch Historical Black College and University football all season on WITN 7.2 - My Network TV.

Here is the schedule of games including dates and times:

9/16   6-930p FAMU vs University of West Florida

9/23   3-630p Texas Southern Grambling St.

9/30   3-630p Tuskegee vs Alabama St.

10/7   3-630p Bethune-Cookman vs Alabama St.

10/14 3-630p Texas Southern vs Bethune-Cookman

10/21 3-630p Alcorn St. vs Arkansas Pine Bluff

10/28 3-630p Bethune-Cookman vs Grambling St.

11/4   3-630p Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Prairie View A&M

11/11 3-630p CIAA Championship Game

11/18 3-630p Arkansas Pine Bluff vs Texas Southern

HBCU football games on WITN 7.2 are sponsored by ENC HBCU Combine & Showcase and Wayne Hardee Law.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The official data and track of Hurricane Lee as of the 5 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Category 5 Hurricane Lee continues to undergo intensification
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless, 38, along with his wife and four children were found dead...
UPDATE: Deputies release names in Edgecombe County suspected murder-suicide
Cape Lookout Lighthouse
National Park Service to close Cape Lookout Beaufort visitor center, ferry likely to follow
Popular Greenville restaurant and bar to close

Latest News

Popular Greenville restaurant and bar to close
Popular Greenville restaurant and bar to close
Holly Ridge man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Holly Ridge man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Beaufort tourists saddened by the closing of Cape Lookout visitor center, hopes ferry continues...
Cape Lookout Visitor Center Closing
School bomb threat
Beaufort County child accused of bomb threat toward Pitt County school