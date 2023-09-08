Advertise With Us
Gov. Cooper hosts education roundtable against republican proposed legislation

By Celeste Ford
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper says he’s declared a state of emergency on public education in North Carolina.

Cooper hosted an education roundtable at the Kathy Taft Center for Leadership and Excellence in Greenville on Thursday where he was joined by superintendents, school board members, teachers, and local elected officials to discuss the impact he says Republican legislation would have on North Carolina’s public schools.

Pitt County High School teacher Elyse Cannon McRae says higher salaries for educators should be made a priority.

“I have a lot of friends that are going to Virginia, I have a lot of friends that are going to South Carolina. I have friends that have kicked it up north and taught there and then I have friends and individuals that are also leaving the profession because they realize that they could go work somewhere else” says McRae.

Cooper says he’s against what he calls the “unaccountable private school vouchers for the wealthy that will hurt public schools.”

“But now they want a voucher program on steroids. We’re talking billions of dollars over the next few years with no income limitations. So that means the very wealthiest North Carolinians who already have their kids in private schools will get a taxpayer-funded supplement” says Cooper.

WITN reached out to several Republican lawmakers for their reaction to the governor’s comments but did not get a response.

Cooper says the proposed legislation would cause public schools to lose hundreds of millions of dollars and bring political culture wars into classrooms.

“I think that educators should be you know, we are equitable to doctors and lawyers, we are educated, and we spend our whole day with children, we educate them we grow them, how can we not be paid as the professionals that we truly are,” says McRae.

Cooper says education leaders in 40 school districts across North Carolina have spoken out against the Republican-proposed legislation.

