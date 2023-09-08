FUR BABY FRIDAY: CHARLOTTE’s search continues for a forever home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ENC AT THREE gets a revisit from one of its former “Fur Baby Friday” alums and it’s not particularly a happy occasion.

Charlotte first appeared on the show back in June and since she’s had multiple adoptions that just don’t seem to stick.

FUR BABY FRIDAY: CHARLOTTE 2 (9.8.2023) (WITN)

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan Mae says that it’s now been 5x with each time ending in a way that’s never any fault of her own.

View the FULL SEGMENT above for all the details and to find out if maybe your home is meant for this sweet girl!

Also, to get some additional information about her please CLICK HERE to view Charlotte’s previous “Fur Baby Friday” segment.

FUR BABY FRIDAY: CHARLOTTE 1 (9.8.2023) (WITN)

And here’s what WITN’s Natalie Parsons has to say about CHARLOTTE...

“It continues to blow my mind why this dog is not adopted out permanently already! She’s an absolutely GEM. Sweeter than anything and perfect in every way. She has a super calm and cuddly side along with a puppy playful side. I hear that one former owner didn’t work out because ‘she followed the kids around too much.’ Not for nothing, that’s what dogs do when they like you. It’s a sign of affection. Plus, wouldn’t you want a dog to want to be around your kids and love them? That’s a sign that they will be loyal and protect you. I’ve now met her TWICE with both times being amazing experiences. I just don’t get it...Obviously, she’s a medium to bigger sized dog so I personally wouldn’t recommend her for anyone living in an apartment unless it’s a larger one. A yard would surely be nice because she is definitely an active dog. Probably not for someone who isn’t home a lot because I could tell that she needs simulation and that can impact her separation anxiety. But overall, she’s met for a forever home somewhere and to be loved for life. She has so much love to give. If you’re debating it, please call up the HSEC and schedule a meet-n-greet today!” -Natalie

FUR BABY FRIDAY: WITN'S NATALIE PARSONS + CHARLOTTE (9.8.2023) (WITN)

Here’s where you can check out the other “Fur Baby Friday” alumni who continue searching for a forever home: CLICK HERE!

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina recently took to social media to let the public know that its in urgent need of a few items and kindly asking for donations.

The graphic below lists exactly what is needed:

HSEC: DONATIONS (9.8.2023) (WITN)

Come out and play “BOW WOW BINGO” with Spay Today and the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina on Tuesday, September 12th at Pitt County Community Schools & Recreation (located on County Home Road right across from the Animal Shelter).

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the games begin at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $20 which includes 6-cards to all regular bingo games.

Jackpot cards are sold separately at $5 for 3-card sheets)

The event will have pizza, cookies, bottled water and sodas available for purchase.

Don’t forget about the 50/50 Raffle tickets and two amazing pet care baskets!

This event helps benefits the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina and Spay Today!

FBF: BOW WOW BINGO (WITN)

HSEC is also hosting its annual CANINE CRAWL event this October, and WITN’s Natalie Parsons will be there supporting the rescue and cause as Emcee. So be sure to mark your calendar ahead of time!

HSEC's CANINE CRAWL (2023) (WITN)

In this week’s segment, WITN’s Natalie Parsons chats with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan who says that the “Flower Power Fundraiser” is still ongoing through October if you’re still interested in purchasing flowers.

FLOWER POWER FUNDRAISER (WITN)

