Freeboot Friday kicks off its 23rd season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The first Freeboot Friday of the 2023 ECU Football season kicks off on Friday at 5:30 at the Five Points Plaza in Greenville.

The free event will feature head ECU Football Coach Mike Houston, along with live music, adult drinks, and fun for the whole family with inflatables for children, arts, and crafts.

The event, the day before ECU’s home opener, will last until 8:30 p.m.

ECU will face off against Marshall at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday

