Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Excitement is high for ECU football team as they prepare to play for the rowdy Dowdy-Ficklen home opener crowd

ECU and Marshall are set to kick off at 4 PM on Saturday.
Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some big college football games around North Carolina on Saturday but a huge one in Greenville for ECU.

The home opener against Marshall. The home opener is always a huge one at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

“There’s nothing like Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The kids are looking forward to the Pirate walk and interacting with fans. Pirate walk will be at one thirty. Looking forward to coming out of the tunnel and purple haze and the game day enterance,” says ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston, “Looking foward to kickoff. When Dowdy-Ficklen is rocking it is the best experience there is.”

“I can’t wait for this one this week, actually to see them back home,” says ECU linebacker Teylor Jackson, “I can’t wait for third down. Hear everyone get loud. I really can’t wait honestly.”

For many of the Pirates, it’s a return to the home crowd. Anticipation of an expectation of the ‘Rowdy Dowdy. For many, it is a first-time experience on Saturday. For some its first-time as a home player. Like center Dustyn hall who transferred from South Florida to ECU.

“Excited. I remember it was a Thursday night game, conditions were terrible. It was raining. Somehow this place was still electrifying,” says Hall, “So, I’m excited to see what good conditions and a Saturday football game bring.”

The home crowd is a big deal. They all hope it’s packed for the home opener. Marlon Gunn shared an interesting perspective on how the student section inspires him.

“The Boneyard gets me hyped. I like the Boneyard. They always come with energy you know,” says Gunn, “If I feel down about a play I just look like hmm. That could easily be me. Let me get myself together.”

For coach Houston it’s the stuff dreams are made of all offseason as they prepare. From No Quarter flags to ‘Livin on a prayer.’

“I don’t sing. That is one of the highlights,” says Coach Houston, “There’s a lot of things I dream about in the offseason. If we can find a way to get a win it is going to be a really special day.”

ECU and Marshall are set to kick off at 4 PM on Saturday. The game is being shown on ESPNU.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of the 5 PM update, Lee is continuing to stay a category 4 storm and could weaken to a...
Tropical Update: Lee continues to stay a Cat. 4 and could weaken next week
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless, 38, along with his wife and four children were found dead...
UPDATE: Deputies release names in Edgecombe County suspected murder-suicide
Cape Lookout Lighthouse
National Park Service to close Cape Lookout Beaufort visitor center, ferry likely to follow
Popular Greenville restaurant and bar to close

Latest News

Conley beats rival and 7th ranked Rose volleyball in five set thriller
Conley beats rival and 7th ranked Rose volleyball in five set thriller
ECU activates heat management plan for Saturday’s football game
ECU has activated its heat management plan for Saturday’s home opening football game
Tony Hill North Lenoir Assistant Coach
North Lenoir and East Carteret football game has been postponed due to passing of assistant coach
Conley beats rival Rose volleyball in five sets
Conley beats rival and 7th ranked Rose volleyball in five set thriller