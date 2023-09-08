Excitement is high for ECU football team as they prepare to play for the rowdy Dowdy-Ficklen home opener crowd

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some big college football games around North Carolina on Saturday but a huge one in Greenville for ECU.

The home opener against Marshall. The home opener is always a huge one at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

“There’s nothing like Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The kids are looking forward to the Pirate walk and interacting with fans. Pirate walk will be at one thirty. Looking forward to coming out of the tunnel and purple haze and the game day enterance,” says ECU Head Football Coach Mike Houston, “Looking foward to kickoff. When Dowdy-Ficklen is rocking it is the best experience there is.”

“I can’t wait for this one this week, actually to see them back home,” says ECU linebacker Teylor Jackson, “I can’t wait for third down. Hear everyone get loud. I really can’t wait honestly.”

For many of the Pirates, it’s a return to the home crowd. Anticipation of an expectation of the ‘Rowdy Dowdy. For many, it is a first-time experience on Saturday. For some its first-time as a home player. Like center Dustyn hall who transferred from South Florida to ECU.

“Excited. I remember it was a Thursday night game, conditions were terrible. It was raining. Somehow this place was still electrifying,” says Hall, “So, I’m excited to see what good conditions and a Saturday football game bring.”

The home crowd is a big deal. They all hope it’s packed for the home opener. Marlon Gunn shared an interesting perspective on how the student section inspires him.

“The Boneyard gets me hyped. I like the Boneyard. They always come with energy you know,” says Gunn, “If I feel down about a play I just look like hmm. That could easily be me. Let me get myself together.”

For coach Houston it’s the stuff dreams are made of all offseason as they prepare. From No Quarter flags to ‘Livin on a prayer.’

“I don’t sing. That is one of the highlights,” says Coach Houston, “There’s a lot of things I dream about in the offseason. If we can find a way to get a win it is going to be a really special day.”

ECU and Marshall are set to kick off at 4 PM on Saturday. The game is being shown on ESPNU.

