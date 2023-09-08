Advertise With Us
ECU has activated its heat management plan for Saturday’s home opening football game

ECU vs Marshall Saturday at 4 PM
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (ECU ATHLETICS) - With the heat index expected to be above 85 for East Carolina’s home football game against Marshall at Bagwell Field inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday, ECU has activated its heat management operating plan according to an announcement by ECU Executive Associate Athletics Director for Internal Operations JJ McLamb on Friday.  

The plan calls for an increase in EMS equipment and personnel at the game, two cooling fans available in the upper concourse of the stadium, increased amounts of bottled water for service groups working at the game and an increase in the cold bottled drink inventory (including water) at concession stands.

Two air-conditioned cooling stations will be located on the lower concourse while additional water and soda kiosks will be available around the stadium.

Two additional two-person EMS teams will staff the cooling stations.

“We want our fans to be aware of the additional services at Saturday’s game to assist them in dealing with the heat,” McLamb said. “We appreciate their support of the East Carolina University football team, but we want them to take the necessary precautions regarding the heat temperatures.”

Individuals attending the game are encouraged to be mindful of the heat and take precautions like staying properly hydrated by drinking plenty of water, finding shade if necessary, and utilizing the services and medical facilities provided at the stadium to deal with the heat.

