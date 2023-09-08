Advertise With Us
ECU Pirates fans gear up for first home football game of season

ECU Pirates gear up for game
ECU Pirates gear up for game(WITN)
By Merit Morgan
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pirate football fans are getting ready for the ECU vs. Marshall battle at this season’s first football game.

Merit Morgan caught up with some of them around town Friday.

“I’m looking forward to some tailgate and beautiful weather tomorrow, and then I’m just looking forward to cheering on the Pirates and getting some dubs,” said fan Jackson Davis.

Fans like Jasarena Lenihan also say it’s a special time of year. “ECU brings the spirit, and it pumps up the guys. It definitely brings them alive, and seeing everyone there, looking around to see who you know is always fun.”

Though the season’s opener was less than ideal for Pirates with a tough loss to Michigan, Davis says there is still hope on the home turf.

“I’m not surprised, but I don’t think the first game defines the entire season, and I’m ready to move forward, put that in the past, and bring home more dubs. I think they’re going to feel all the energy coming from the stands. It’s a purple-out. We’re going to be feeding the lots of energy, they’re going to feel that and score lots of touchdowns,” Davis told WITN.

Win or lose, fans like Lenihan say it’s coming together as a community that’s most important. “I’m a first generation so I really didn’t think I’d get the opportunity to do things like this, so it’s really great, and I love it.”

Gates at many tailgate location sites open Saturday at noon, and there will be festivities Friday and Saturday.

Freeboot Friday is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and there is a book signing being held at University Book Exchange Saturday.

