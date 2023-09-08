Advertise With Us
ECU activates heat management plan for first home game

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU says that it has activated its “heat management plan” for Saturday’s football game against Marshall.

ECU Athletics said the plan was activated due to the heat index expected to be above 85.

Officials said the plan calls for an increase in EMS equipment and personnel at the game, two cooling fans available in the upper concourse of the stadium, increased amounts of bottled water for service groups working at the game and an increase in the cold bottled drink inventory (including water) at concession stands.

We’re also told that two air-conditioned cooling stations will be located on the lower concourse while additional water and soda kiosks will be available around the stadium.

Two additional two-person EMS teams will staff the cooling stations.

“We want our fans to be aware of the additional services at Saturday’s game to assist them in dealing with the heat,” McLamb said in a press release. “We appreciate their support of the East Carolina University football team, but we want them to take the necessary precautions regarding the heat temperatures.”

