Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

DEPUTIES: Two charged in Beaufort County after traffic stops lead to fentanyl discovery

Melanie Chavez and Jakeivyn Clinton
Melanie Chavez and Jakeivyn Clinton(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are facing drug charges following separate traffic stops.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that it arrested Melanie Chavez, 18, of Washington, and Jakeivyn Clinton, 23, of Aurora, on August 27th.

Deputies said they conducted a probable cause search of Chavez’s vehicle and found 13 dosage units of fentanyl as well as marijuana.

Hours later, deputies said they stopped Clinton in the Chocowinity area and a probable cause search found less than an ounce of fentanyl as well as marijuana.

Chavez was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule II, simple possession of marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $5,000 secured bond.

Clinton was charged with possession of schedule II, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $3,000 secured bond.

Both were taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As of the 5 PM update, Lee is continuing to stay a category 4 storm and could weaken to a...
Tropical Update: Lee continues to stay a Cat. 4 and could weaken next week
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless, 38, along with his wife and four children were found dead...
UPDATE: Deputies release names in Edgecombe County suspected murder-suicide
Cape Lookout Lighthouse
National Park Service to close Cape Lookout Beaufort visitor center, ferry likely to follow
Popular Greenville restaurant and bar to close

Latest News

Popular Greenville restaurant and bar to close
Popular Greenville restaurant and bar to close
Holly Ridge man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Holly Ridge man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Beaufort tourists saddened by the closing of Cape Lookout visitor center, hopes ferry continues...
Cape Lookout Visitor Center Closing
Edwin Rodriguez
UPDATE: Escaped Duplin County inmate captured