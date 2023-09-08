DEPUTIES: Two charged in Beaufort County after traffic stops lead to fentanyl discovery

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are facing drug charges following separate traffic stops.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that it arrested Melanie Chavez, 18, of Washington, and Jakeivyn Clinton, 23, of Aurora, on August 27th.

Deputies said they conducted a probable cause search of Chavez’s vehicle and found 13 dosage units of fentanyl as well as marijuana.

Hours later, deputies said they stopped Clinton in the Chocowinity area and a probable cause search found less than an ounce of fentanyl as well as marijuana.

Chavez was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver a schedule II, simple possession of marijuana, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was given a $5,000 secured bond.

Clinton was charged with possession of schedule II, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a $3,000 secured bond.

Both were taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.

