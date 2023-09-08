Advertise With Us
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces birth of chestnut colt

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced the official debut of Dash, their newest chestnut colt.(Corolla Wild Horse Fund)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COROLLA, N.C. (WITN) - The Corolla Wild Horse Fund announced the official debut of Dash, their newest chestnut colt.

Dash is a couple of months old, however his family hasn’t been out where any humans can see them since he was born. On Thursday, Dash’s mom finally decided to come down to the beach and staff were able to capture some images of their family.

According to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, Dash’s mom is named Rotor because the first time they saw her, was from the helicopter in 2017 when she was a foal. She’s not one that is seen often and as far as we know he is her first foal. Last year she was with Càdiz’s harem for a while and she really, really wanted to steal him away from his mom. Now she’s got one of her own and clearly has been an excellent mother to Dash!

For more information on the Corolla Wild Horse Fund, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

