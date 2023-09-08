Conley beats rival and 7th ranked Rose volleyball in five set thriller

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 7th ranked J.H. Rose volleyball had their match with D.H. Conley to match point up 24-19 in the third. Conley spoiled the night with one of the wildest comebacks many have seen as they took it 3-2.

A great crowd at D.H. Conley witnessed the Vikings rally to take the third 26-24. They cruised to a big win in the fourth before closing out the deciding 5th and final set to win.

“It felt amazing like I knew we could do it, but at the same time, I was like iffy because they are a good team,” says Conley sophomore Britni Silver, “They have some big hitters on their team and everything. Every time we beat them and every time we got a point we had our energy stay up.”

“I’m super proud of our kids. After those first two sets we dropped it was nice to see them really battle. We were there at match point and they didn’t quit. Just went one ball at a time and pulled out that third set,” says Conley head coach Jennifer Gillikin, “Fourth set I felt like we built some momentum and fifth set they weren’t walking out of here with a win. Our girls they had the look, they were ready to play, and ready to win the match.

Both teams are now 7-2.

