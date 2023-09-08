Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Conley beats rival and 7th ranked Rose volleyball in five set thriller

Conley tops Rose 3-2 after dropping first two sets
Conley beats rival Rose volleyball in five sets
Conley beats rival Rose volleyball in five sets(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 7th ranked J.H. Rose volleyball had their match with D.H. Conley to match point up 24-19 in the third. Conley spoiled the night with one of the wildest comebacks many have seen as they took it 3-2.

A great crowd at D.H. Conley witnessed the Vikings rally to take the third 26-24. They cruised to a big win in the fourth before closing out the deciding 5th and final set to win.

“It felt amazing like I knew we could do it, but at the same time, I was like iffy because they are a good team,” says Conley sophomore Britni Silver, “They have some big hitters on their team and everything. Every time we beat them and every time we got a point we had our energy stay up.”

“I’m super proud of our kids. After those first two sets we dropped it was nice to see them really battle. We were there at match point and they didn’t quit. Just went one ball at a time and pulled out that third set,” says Conley head coach Jennifer Gillikin, “Fourth set I felt like we built some momentum and fifth set they weren’t walking out of here with a win. Our girls they had the look, they were ready to play, and ready to win the match.

Both teams are now 7-2.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee is a Category 5 hurricane and will stay a major hurricane into the weekend.
Tropical Update: Lee becomes a very dangerous Cat 5 hurricane but expected to stay over water for now
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Crews are searching for a teenager who has been missing in the waters at North Topsail Beach...
UPDATE: Body believed to be missing teen’s recovered from North Topsail Beach waters
SNAP benefits changed starting this month
SNAP benefits change starting this month
Greenville police said these two are among several people they believe are responsible for a...
Greenville police looking for help busting multi-state theft ring

Latest News

ECU football’s recent history and past tragic event with Marshall play a part in their home...
ECU football’s recent history and past tragic event with Marshall play a part in their home opener
UNC wide receiver Tez Walker denied eligibility appeal by NCAA, out for the season
UNC wide receiver Tez Walker denied eligibility appeal by NCAA, out for the season
ECU Marshall to add new chapter to history forever tied together
ECU football’s recent history and past tragic event with Marshall play a part in their home opener
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young passes against the Detroit Lions during the first...
Panthers open NFL Season at Atlanta on Sunday