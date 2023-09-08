Advertise With Us
CHEERS: Several WITN viewing area breweries win awards at N.C. Brewers Cup Competition

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Several breweries from our viewing area were awarded in different categories for beer excellence.

The 2023 North Carolina Brewers Cup Competition announced winners Friday in its 36 categories.

In its 12th year, the cup is administered by the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild.

873 entries were submitted by 122 independent North Carolina craft breweries which officials said makes it the largest commercial competition in the southeast.

WITN viewing area winners:

Pitt Street Brewing located in Greenville:

-Gold medal for American-Style Sour Ale category: “The Way Life Gose.” .

-Bronze medal for European Hybrid Styles category: “Hay Chaser Kölsch”

Tarboro Brewing Company located in Tarboro, Edgecombe County:

-Gold medal for Belgian Ales category: “Lonely Belle”

Crystal Coast Brewing Company, located in Atlantic Beach, Carteret County:

-Bronze medal for Belgian Strong Ale/Monastic Ale: “Sea Monk”

The Duck-Rabbit Craft Brewery, Inc. located in Farmville, Pitt County :

-Silver medal for German-Style Bock: “Duck-Rabbator Dopplebock”

To view the entire list of winners, click here!

