Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Heat comes down a few notches as isolated storms return

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The stretch of hot weather will come to an end over the next 48 hours. Highs today will still reach the 90s, but instead of the mid 90s we’ll be in the low 90s. A few isolated rain showers will pop up at times, particularly in the afternoon. Rain chances will increase over the weekend as a slow moving front moves into the area. The rise in rain potential will have an impact on temperatures, pushing them down into the mid 80s. Both Saturday and Sunday feature a 50% chance of rain along with highs near 85°.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will be a touch drier, allowing temperatures to bounce back into the upper 80s to low 90s. That heat will be short lived as another frontal system moves into the area Wednesday evening through Thursday. Rain chances will spike over those two days, and the cooler air that will trail the showers will push air temperatures down into the mid to low 80s by the end of the week.

Lee has intensified rapidly, going from category 1 hurricane strength yesterday to category 5 hurricane strength. Lee will continue to move northwest and then turn north after it passes Haiti and the Dominican Republic. The good news is that the stall has not trended further west to where the curve north would bring Lee closer to the East Coast. Data has been very consistent over the past few days on a sharp curve closer to Bermuda. We’re still not anticipating big issues with Lee here in ENC due to the track staying offshore between us and Bermuda next Thursday and Friday. Similar to Franklin, rough ocean conditions and very high rip current risks are expected along all North Carolina beaches despite no wind or rain from Lee.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

