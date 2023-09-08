Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Heat comes down a few notches as isolated storms return

The trend of mid 90s comes to an end today with even cooler temps set for the weekend
First Alert Forecast for Friday, September 8th 4:30AM
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The stretch of hot weather will come to an end over the next 48 hours. Highs today will still reach the 90s, but instead of the mid 90s we’ll be in the low 90s. A few isolated rain showers will pop up at times, particularly in the afternoon. Rain chances will increase over the weekend as a slow moving front moves into the area. The rise in rain potential will have an impact on temperatures, pushing them down into the mid 80s. Both Saturday and Sunday feature a 50% chance of rain along with highs near 85°.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will be a touch drier, allowing temperatures to bounce back into the upper 80s to low 90s. That heat will be short lived as another frontal system moves into the area Wednesday evening through Thursday. Rain chances will spike over those two days, and the cooler air that will trail the showers will push air temperatures down into the mid to low 80s by the end of the week.

Lee has intensified rapidly, going from category 1 hurricane strength yesterday to category 5 hurricane strength. Lee will continue to move northwest and then turn north after it passes Haiti and the Dominican Republic. The good news is that the stall has not trended further west to where the curve north would bring Lee closer to the East Coast. Data has been very consistent over the past few days on a sharp curve closer to Bermuda. We’re still not anticipating big issues with Lee here in ENC due to the track staying offshore between us and Bermuda next Thursday and Friday. Similar to Franklin, rough ocean conditions and very high rip current risks are expected along all North Carolina beaches despite no wind or rain from Lee.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee is a Category 5 hurricane and will stay a major hurricane into the weekend.
Tropical Update: Lee becomes a very dangerous Cat 5 hurricane but expected to stay over water for now
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless, 38, along with his wife and four children were found dead...
UPDATE: Deputies release names in Edgecombe County suspected murder-suicide
Cape Lookout Lighthouse
National Park Service to close Cape Lookout Beaufort visitor center, ferry likely to follow
SNAP benefits changed starting this month
SNAP benefits change starting this month

Latest News

Popular Greenville restaurant and bar to close
Popular Greenville restaurant and bar to close
Holly Ridge man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Holly Ridge man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison
Beaufort tourists saddened by the closing of Cape Lookout visitor center, hopes ferry continues...
Cape Lookout Visitor Center Closing
First Alert Forecast for Friday, September 8th 4:30AM
First Alert Forecast for Friday, September 8th 4:30AM