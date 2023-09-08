Carteret Co. girl to be featured in Times Square video for National Down Syndrome Society

STELLA, N.C. (WITN) - An exciting moment is on the way for one Eastern Carolina girl in The Big Apple.

Ella Flint, of Stella in Carteret County, is set to have her picture appear Saturday night on two JumboTron screens in the heart of Times Square.

It’s all part of the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation.

Ella’s picture was selected from more than 2,400 entries and will appear among 500 photographs of children, teens, and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states.

The two screens can be found above Dos Caminos restaurant in Father Duffy Square.

The presentation will be live streamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30-10:30 a.m. on September 9th.

The video presentation will kick off the New York City Buddy Walk at the Naumburg Bandshell in Central Park.

The flagship Buddy Walk has taken place in New York City since 1995 as part of the National Buddy Walk Program, officials said.

For more information about the New York City Buddy Walk on September 9 or the National Buddy Walk Program click here .

