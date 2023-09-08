Beaufort tourists saddened by the closing of Cape Lookout visitor center, hopes ferry continues to run

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) -Tourists only have a few months left to enjoy the popular Cape Lookout National Seashore Visitor Information Center in Beaufort, with ferry transportation next up for closure.

“I think it’s sad,” said Breanna Huff, Tourist. “This is like a big deal for people honestly.”

“I was hoping to have another go-round next time I’m down here,” said Will Huff, a Tourist. “I probably won’t get that opportunity.”

“Their decision, we appreciate the relationship that we’ve had through the years,” said Todd Clark, Beaufort Town Manager. “We hope it can continue into the future.”

On Thursday, the National Park Service said that its ten-year agreement with the town comes to an end in December. The visitor center will permanently be closed to the public.

Within the announcement, National Park Service Superintendent Jeff West outlined his efforts to speak with town commissioners about continuing their partnership:

“At that meeting, they confirmed that without direct financial compensation, they were not interested in retaining a National Park Service presence in Beaufort. I think a lot of Beaufort, and believed it was the right place for a Gateway Community – great for the community economically, and great for visitors to experience such a wonderful place. I am greatly disappointed that we were not able to reach any kind of viable agreement with the town.”

Clark says the town hasn’t been compensated for any space provided to the park service over the past ten years. He says they just want what’s fair, which some agree with.

“They’ve not had any desire to talk about any compensation to the town,” Clark said. “We’re not asking for much.”

“I think it’s fair that there’s some kind of balance,” said Patrick Wood, tourist. “Not anything unreasonable, I’m not saying it has to be a private dock but some kind of compensation.”

The Park Service believes ferry transportation to Cape Lookout National Seashore and Shackelford Banks will also be suspended, shortly after the visitor center closes.

It all brings much desired tourism, and even though the Park Service seems to be done with the town, Clark still hopes they’ll exercise an available three-year extension.

“We just are looking for something that’s going to be fair to the citizens and taxpayers of the town,” Clark said.

The Park Service also said the town expressed a “desperate need for additional space to expand services.”

Clark says it was only a suggestion for the town hall building since the visitor center takes up about 50% of the first floor.

Town officials also say that Beaufort is looking at a significant rehabilitation investment to the waterfront area. With the scope of the project not yet determined, the town is not prepared to re-enter a long-term lease on the facilities there.

