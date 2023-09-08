Advertise With Us
Beaufort County child accused of bomb threat toward Pitt County school

Hope Middle School
Hope Middle School(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina child will face juvenile petitions after deputies said that threatened a school with a bomb threat.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that on Wednesday a social media post was reporter to Anon Reporting Systems. The social media post stated that the person was going to bring explosives inside Hope Middle School the next day and that no one was going to stop them.

When a threat is reported, Anon Reporting Systems contacts the appropriate agency.

An investigation led them to a child in Beaufort County.

Juvenile petitions were taken out on the child for communicating threats of mass violence on educational property.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

