Five juveniles charged, one man wanted in connection to shooting near White Oak High School

Students from White Oak High School shot towards the Abruzzo's Pizza leaving bullet holes in windows, deputies said.(Olivia Dols)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have made arrests surrounding the shooting of a teenager across from an Eastern Carolina high school while a 20-year-old man is still wanted.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced the charges in connection to a shooting on August 29th across the street from White Oak High School that injured a 15-year-old girl.

Investigators said the shooting is related to threats previously made on August 28th against a girl student by a boy student who had been in a relationship with the girl. Both are student at the high school. Deputies said the threats were not known to them until the shooting.

Scene where a 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg across the street from White Oak High School.
Scene where a 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg across the street from White Oak High School.(WITN)

Deputies said that Terence McNair, Jr., 20, is wanted for accessory after the fact to assault with a deadly weapon with intent ot kill, accessory after the fact to discharging a firearm within an enclosure to insight fear, accessory after the fact to discharging a firearm into an occupied property, and 3 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Terence McNair is wanted by the Onslow County Sheriff's Office
Terence McNair is wanted by the Onslow County Sheriff's Office(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said that two 17-year-olds, two 16-year-olds, and a 15-year-old have been charged with both misdemeanors (M) and felonies (F) in the case:

16-year-old Juvenile (1)

(M) Communicating Threats

(M) Larceny

(F) Accessory After the Fact to Assault with a Deadly Weapon With the Intent to Kill

(F) Accessory After the Fact to Discharging a Firearm Within an Enclosure to Insight Fear

(F) Accessory After the Fact to Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Property

16-year-old Juvenile (2)

(F) Assault with a Deadly Weapon With the Intent to Kill

(F) Discharging a Firearm Within an Enclosure to Insight Fear

(F) Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Property

(M) Resist, Obstruct, and Delay

(M) Possession of a Firearm by a Minor

17-year-old Juvenile (3)

(F) Assault with a Deadly Weapon With the Intent to Kill

(F) Discharging a Firearm Within an Enclosure to Insight Fear

(F) Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Property

(M) Possession of a Firearm by a Minor

15-year-old Juvenile (4)

(M) Possession of a Firearm by a Minor

17-year-old Juvenile (5)

(M) Possession of a Firearm by a Minor

