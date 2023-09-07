Advertise With Us
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Downpours May Impact Football Games This Weekend

Heat takes a step down this weekend
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain chances rise just in time for a lot of football this weekend. Not the best timing but showers and downpours look scattered rather than widespread. Heat also starts to calm down this weekend as highs stay closer to 90 Friday and dip into the 80s for the weekend. Watch for a few showers and downpours late Friday afternoon into the evening. Not every game may see a shower, but it’s possible a few games could see a lightning delay. Same thing on Saturday for tailgating and ECU’s first home game. Take the rain gear but any downpours or showers shouldn’t last too long or washout the game. Lightning would delay the game the longest. Similar rain chances continue into Sunday. Next week is looking very warm but not quite as hot as this week.

Lee continues to rapidly strengthen and is on its way to becoming a Category 5 hurricane tonight or Friday. Lee will continue to move northwest and then stall north of Haiti/Dominican Republic before turning north. The good news is that the stall has not trended further west to where the curve north would bring Lee closer to the East Coast. In fact, data has been very consistent and steady on a sharp curve closer to Bermuda. Right now, we’re still not anticipating big issues with Lee here in ENC. We are expecting Lee to pass offshore between us and Bermuda next Thursday and Friday. Similar to Franklin, rough ocean conditions and very high rip current risks are expected along all North Carolina beaches despite no wind or rain from Lee. We’ll still have to watch trends closely but confidence continues to rise that we won’t see wind or rain from Lee. Keep checking back for more updates.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

