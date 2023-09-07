UNC wide receiver Tez Walker denied eligibility appeal by NCAA, out for the season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The NCAA denied Tez Walker’s appeal for eligibility on Thursday and he will be held out for the remainder of the season due to a rule change on multiple transfers.

Walker started at NC Central but never played there due to COVID-19 cancellations. He transferred to Kent State and played the last two seasons there. The Charlotte native was cleared to transfer again to come home to North Carolina. He completed his transfer on January 9th. January 11th the NCAA changed its transfer rules to be stricter on two-time transfer. Last month he was ruled ineligible for this season. He sat out the season opener against South Carolina. He appealed to the NCAA on Thursday but was denied his claim.

STATEMTENT FROM UNC HEAD COACH MACK BROWN ON DEVONTEZ ‘TEZ’ WALKER

We’re absolutely crushed to learn that Tez Walker’s eligibility has been denied for this season and he won’t be able to play. I don’t know that I’ve ever been more disappointed in a person, a group of people, or an institution than I am with the NCAA right now. It’s clear that the NCAA is about process and it couldn’t care less about the young people it’s supposed to be supporting. Plain and simple, the NCAA has failed Tez and his family and I’ve lost all faith in its ability to lead and govern our sport. They’ve messed so many things up as it relates to college football, and now their failures have negatively impacted the life of one of our own. Just imagine what it is like for Tez to be so excited to come home and have a chance to fulfill his childhood dream of playing for North Carolina in front of all of his family and friends, only to have it taken away despite doing nothing wrong. I can’t begin to understand how this has happened. The decision makers at the NCAA and on the committee should be ashamed of themselves for doing this to a young man. As has been clearly documented, Tez should be eligible for a number of reasons, not the least of which is the mental health issues he’s faced during his time in college. And with this decision, the NCAA has placed an unnecessary burden on him. He’s had a rough go of it and this will surely only make it worse. How dare they ever speak about mental health and student-athlete welfare again. We’ve got complete rosters overhauled through the transfer portal, players playing in their 8th year of college, players playing at their fourth school, and the list goes on. Yet, Tez Walker, who has only played football at one school, isn’t eligible. It makes no sense and it never will.

Moving forward, our Carolina family is strong and we need to wrap our arms around Tez, lift him up, and make sure we continue to do all we can to support him. He’s continued to work, on the field and off, and remained an amazing member of our program throughout this ordeal. I know that will continue to happen because that’s the kind of person he is. Despite this setback, Tez’s future remains bright and we’ll continue to do everything we can to help him fulfill all of his dreams.

Shame on you, NCAA. SHAME ON YOU!

STATEMENT FROM BUBBA CUNNINGHAM, CAROLINA DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS, ON TEZ WALKER

The NCAA had an opportunity to demonstrate that this is a new membership organization by using common sense, reason and compassion to determine the eligibility of Tez Walker. On eight different occasions, the organization had the opportunity to demonstrate it can make sound and reasonable decisions in the best interest of student-athletes based on individual circumstances.

Instead, the NCAA made a maddening, frustrating and wrong decision -- for Tez, for college football and for college athletics.

To reiterate some key points:

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the NC Central football season to be canceled twice, and Tez never played there.

Both of his previous schools – NC Central and Kent State – support Tez’s immediate eligibility because of his unique circumstances.

UNC and Kent State have provided overwhelming evidence detailing his mental health needs.

Tez is a Dean’s List student on schedule to graduate in December 2024. He does not need his clock extended.

Transfer waiver requirements were restricted after Tez established his residency at UNC.

Tez has only played football at one school and should be allowed to be immediately eligible.

Seeing more than 50 student-athletes transfer to one school or watching a starting quarterback play for his fourth university in his sixth year doesn’t make sense to many. Arbitrarily prohibiting a student-athlete from competition -- when that student-athlete has only played two seasons of football in the last five years at one school and wants to play closer to home for legitimate family and mental health reasons -- does not make sense .

This decision undermines the fair treatment of student-athletes and further erodes the public’s confidence in our national governing body. Despite the NCAA’s failure, we will continue to support Tez Walker and his family.

