Suspect in deadly Onslow County chase has charge upgraded to murder

Andrew Frazier
Andrew Frazier(Onslow County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who deputies said led them on a vehicle chase that resulted in another driver being struck and killed has had his charge upgrade to murder.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said that Andrew Frazier, of New Bern, had his original involuntary manslaughter charge upgraded to second-degree murder on September 5th after being indicted by a grand jury.

It was back on December 30th of 2022 that deputies said they tried to stop Frazier for driving 77 mph in a 55-mph zone. We’re told the chase reached speeds of over 100 mph.

During the chase, deputies said that Frazier ran a stop sign at the intersection of Ramsey Road and Kellum Loop Road and hit a vehicle driven by Lonell Jones, of Jacksonville.

Jones was killed on impact and deputies said Frazier took off from the scene on foot. He was arrested the next day by the New Bern Police Department.

Jones driver’s license had previously been revoked for previous impaired driving offense, deputies said.

Frazier remains in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $1-million bond.

