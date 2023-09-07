Advertise With Us
Scorching summer temperatures are making history in the record books

By Merit Morgan
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - We all know it’s hot but now there’s data to back it up.

“It’s pretty hot today and I made the mistake of wearing a long-sleeved shirt. I’m sweating, and I ran out of water,” says Greenville resident, Abdelhadi Bndjellal.

Greenville resident, Will Patterson, also says, “I just got back from the mountains, but it definitely seems like it could be record-breaking heat.”

As heat waves continue to bake parts of the world... new data from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service reports the scorching temperatures parts of the globe are seeing this summer are also record-breaking.

UNCC Geography and Earth Science Assistant Professor, Dr. Jack Scheff, “This is the hottest summer in terms of the Earth’s overall average temperature that’s ever been measured in modern record. The planet is heating up because we’re adding CO2 to the atmosphere through our industrial activities and that CO2 is helping keep that heat trapped under the surface, making it hotter for the planet to cool off.”

Though we didn’t break any records here in North Carolina, experts say the state could still be impacted but there could potentially be some relief due to an El Niño in the Pacific... otherwise known as a climate pattern that describes the unusual warming of surface waters.

UNC Professor/Southeast Regional Climate Center Director, Dr. Charles Konrad, says, “With the very strong El Nino that’s happening in the equatorial pacific, that’s a bit protective. That doesn’t mean that we’re not going to get hurricanes but the probability of a hurricane making rainfall in the Coastal Carolina’s is a bit lower.”

However, Konrad says it’s still important to keep a guard up with hot temperatures moving into the peak of hurricane season.

“We have to recognize that there’s a lot of variability from one year to the next but we’re going to see more and more of these heat waves and stronger hurricanes as we go into the future,” Konrad told WITN.

Scientists say next year is likely to be even hotter, given the arrival of El Niño. Whether this year will end up being the planet’s warmest on record is not yet clear, but data shows it looks like it will come very close.

June to August was the planet’s warmest period since records began in 1940, according to data from the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service.

