Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Ezra

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ezra is a kitten in a foster from Saving Graces 4 Felines looking for his “fur-ever” home.

We are told that just like his namesake, Ezra is a powerful Jedi kitten who uses the power of the force for good: convincing you to feed him home and give him love and head scratches.

His foster family says he is a born leader and ready to play. However, despite his calling to explore and play, Ezra is a lover first. He loves lap time and cuddles with his humans the most.

If interested in meeting Erza, you can contact Saving Graces, here.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash, and a good vet reference is required. Saving Graces adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized.

They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines and have been treated for worms and fleas. They have also been micro-chipped

