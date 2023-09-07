Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Ezra

Ezra is a kitten looking for a forever family.
Ezra is a kitten looking for a forever family.(Saving Graces 4 Felines)
By WITN Web Team and Jacyn Abbott
Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Ezra is a kitten in a foster from Saving Graces 4 Felines looking for his “fur-ever” home.

We are told that just like his namesake, Ezra is a powerful Jedi kitten who uses the power of the force for good: convincing you to feed him home and give him love and head scratches.

His foster family says he is a born leader and ready to play. However, despite his calling to explore and play, Ezra is a lover first. He loves lap time and cuddles with his humans the most.

If interested in meeting Erza, you can contact Saving Graces, here.

The adoption fee is $95 in cash, and a good vet reference is required. Saving Graces adoptable cats are spayed or neutered before an adoption is finalized.

They have been tested for feline leukemia and FIV, are up to date on vaccines and have been treated for worms and fleas. They have also been micro-chipped

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are searching for a teenager who has been missing in the waters at North Topsail Beach...
UPDATE: Body believed to be missing teen’s recovered from North Topsail Beach waters
The official data and track of Hurricane Lee as of the 5 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Update: Lee maintains hurricane strength with eyes on intensification
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
SNAP benefits changed starting this month
SNAP benefits change starting this month
Greenville police said these two are among several people they believe are responsible for a...
Greenville police looking for help busting multi-state theft ring

Latest News

Brittany Harrison is elementary school teacher at Rodgers Elementary in Martin County.
Teacher of the Week: Brittany Harrison
Swim-in area flags were posted along the beach strands at Emerald Isle.
Beachgoers see high tide for Labor Day
Saving Graces 4 Felines says Jagger is very active and constantly wants cuddles.
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet Jagger
Jeff Yourdon shared three easy recipes ahead of the tailgating season with the Sunrise Team:...
Chef Jeff shares tailgate recipes ahead the start of football season