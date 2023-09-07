Advertise With Us
Popular Greenville restaurant and bar to close

(WNDU)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -A popular restaurant and bar that has been a staple in a revitalized part of Greenville is closing for good.

Dickinson Avenue Public House, known as DAP House, on Dickinson Avenue in Greenville, posted to its Facebook page that it would be closing permanently.

The restaurant said, “This is a bittersweet moment for us, but after almost 8 amazing years, it’s time for us to move on to the next big adventure!”

The post didn’t say when the last day is or what’s next for the owners.

The restaurant posted back on August 22nd that it would be closed that week for maintenance. Last week they said they would be closed a few more weeks, before Thursday’s announcement of a permanent closure.

We’ll update the story as we learn more.

