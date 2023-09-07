Onslow County Sheriff’s Office looking to identify person of interest in school break in

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a breaking and entering at a school.

The sheriff’s office says video surveillance shows an unknown white female entering Southwest Elementary School at 4:20 a.m. on August 29th and walking through the hallways.

Anyone with information can call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

