Onslow County Sheriff’s Office looking to identify person of interest in school break in

Person of interest in Southwest Elementary School break in.
Person of interest in Southwest Elementary School break in.(OCSO)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a breaking and entering at a school.

The sheriff’s office says video surveillance shows an unknown white female entering Southwest Elementary School at 4:20 a.m. on August 29th and walking through the hallways.

Anyone with information can call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

