Onslow County Learning Center evacuated after military ordnance found on campus

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students and staff at one Eastern Carolina learning center had to be evacuated earlier today to a nearby school after suspected military ordnance was found on campus.

Onslow County Schools said that it happened at the Onslow County Learning Center.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Camp Lejeune went to the scene and determined that the object was inert. It’s believed it had been lying dormant and unseen for a significant amount of time.

The ordnance was safely removed.

