Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Onslow County Learning Center evacuated after military ordnance found on campus

(CBS46 News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students and staff at one Eastern Carolina learning center had to be evacuated earlier today to a nearby school after suspected military ordnance was found on campus.

Onslow County Schools said that it happened at the Onslow County Learning Center.

An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Camp Lejeune went to the scene and determined that the object was inert. It’s believed it had been lying dormant and unseen for a significant amount of time.

The ordnance was safely removed.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 PM update on Major Hurricane Lee as it now a Category 4 storm in the Atlantic. (WITN)
Tropical Update: Lee is now forecasted to become a Cat. 5 Hurricane by the Friday
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Crews are searching for a teenager who has been missing in the waters at North Topsail Beach...
UPDATE: Body believed to be missing teen’s recovered from North Topsail Beach waters
SNAP benefits changed starting this month
SNAP benefits change starting this month
Greenville police said these two are among several people they believe are responsible for a...
Greenville police looking for help busting multi-state theft ring

Latest News

5 PM update on Major Hurricane Lee as it now a Category 4 storm in the Atlantic. (WITN)
Tropical Update: Lee is now forecasted to become a Cat. 5 Hurricane by the Friday
ECU CONTENT
ECU Alumni Association gears up for Football Home Opener Tailgate & Legacy Pinning Ceremony
was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty last December to possession...
Craven County man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison
Governor Roy Cooper hosts education roundtable
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: No-Bake Cookies and Cream Cheesecake (9.7.2023)
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: No-Bake Cookies & Cream Cheesecake