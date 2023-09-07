One arrested, one sought in Rocky Mount car break-ins
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have arrested one of the two people they said are responsible for breaking into cars at Wellongate Apartments.
According to police, they received a call about two men breaking into cars at the apartment complex around 3:37 a.m. on August 31st.
Police say they caught one of the men as he was breaking into a car when they arrived at the complex.
Police arrested 18-year-old Harold Byrd and charged him with breaking into a motor vehicle and identity theft. Byrd is being held at the Nash County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.
Police say they are still searching for a black man with dreads who they say was breaking into vehicles with Byrd.
