No. 21 Duke aims to follow Clemson upset by beating FCS program Lafayette at home

Duke hosts Lafayette on Saturday at 6 PM
Duke's Jordan Waters (7) and Riley Leonard (13) celebrate after scoring a touchdown late in the...
Duke's Jordan Waters (7) and Riley Leonard (13) celebrate after scoring a touchdown late in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Clemson in Durham, N.C., Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.(Ben McKeown | AP Photo/Ben McKeown)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DURHAM, NC (AP) - No. 21 Duke gets a short turnaround from its upset of Clemson when it hosts Lafayette on Saturday. The Blue Devils’ win against the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference favorite on Labor Day gave them their first AP Top 25 program since 2018. Lafayette is a Championship Subdivision program from the Patriot League. The Leopards opened the season with a win against Sacred Heart. The Blue Devils have won 10 of 14 games under second-year coach Mike Elko.

Lafayette (1-0) at No. 21 Duke (1-0), Saturday, 6 p.m. ET (ACC Network Extra)

Line: No line.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Duke gets a short turnaround from its Labor Day takedown of preseason Atlantic Coast Conference favorite Clemson when it hosts Lafayette, a Championship Subdivision opponent from the Patriot League.

KEY MATCHUP

Duke QB Riley Leonard vs. Lafayette’s defensive front. Leonard blossomed last season then had a big game in leading the Blue Devils past Clemson, notably with a highlight-reel touchdown run and the ability to move the ball on the ground or through the air. It will be a tough challenge for an FCS defense to contain him.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Lafayette: RB Jamar Curtis. He powered the Leopards in their win against Sacred Heart, running 19 times for 181 yards and a touchdown.

Duke: WR Jalon Calhoun. Calhoun is coming off a shaky game against Clemson that included a muffed punt return that led to the Tigers’ lone touchdown, but he’s one of Duke’s top weapons and playmakers.

FACTS & FIGURES

Duke entered the AP Top 25 at No. 21 after earning its first win against Clemson since 2004, marking the program’s first AP ranking since spending a week at No. 22 in September 2018. ... The Blue Devils have won 10 of 14 games under second-year coach Mike Elko, with each of the four losses coming by eight or fewer points. ... Lafayette is coming off a 4-7 season but returned eight offensive starters and seven defensive starters. ... Lafayette freshman Michael Vaughn was the Patriot League’s rookie of the week after tallying two sacks in the Sacred Heart win.

