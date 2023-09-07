Advertise With Us
Navy, Marine Corps announces third round of well sampling near MCALF Bogue

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - The Navy and Marine Corps are continuing their well sampling with a third round of testing for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, near Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue.

The Navy and Marine Corps say that they have mailed letters to property owners and tenants in the sampling area to provide information about drinking water well sampling and to request permission to sample their drinking water wells.

They added that sampling will be provided at no cost to the property owner or tenant.

The third round of sampling is scheduled for Sept. 16-18, Administrators said that they are willing to work with residents to coordinate a better time if Sept. 16-18 is an inconvenient timeframe.

To sign up for a drinking well sampling in the affected area, or to request a reschedule to a different date, administrators are asking residents to call 877-MCBOGUE (877-622-6483).

Administrators are asking callers to leave a voicemail and someone will reach out to schedule sampling.

