National Park Service to close Cape Lookout Beaufort visitor center, ferry likely to follow

Cape Lookout Lighthouse
Cape Lookout Lighthouse(Deric Rush)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A National Park Service mainstay in Beaufort will close at the end of the year, and the ferry service might not be far behind.

Park service officials announced Thursday that in December the Beaufort Visitor Information Center at 701 Front Street will close permanently to the public.

They add that suspension of ferry transportation from Beaufort to Cape Lookout National Seashore will likely follow sometime thereafter.

The park service said that a ten year agreement with the town comes to an end on January 1, 2024. In that agreement, the National Park Service does not pay any compensation to the town for the visitor center and ferry service space. The park service said that’s because the expectation was that the “National Park Gateway Community” would make up for it in tourism revenue.

The park services says in early negotiations over renewing the agreement, the town expressed desperate need for space to expand services for town residents and that the tourism center could be a location for new offices for town employees. Complaints about a lack of parking in the town were also voiced, the park service said.

Officials said that Beaufort suggested that the parks ervice pay “fair market value” to continue use of the portion of the building where the visitor center is located.

The park service said that there are no federally allocated funds to pay for this change.

“Without the agreement in place, providing ferry service out of Beaufort can no longer be a “mandatory” component of the new contract and must be an “optional” component. This change opens the door for the ferry service to choose another location, negotiate with the town independently, or discontinue the service completely,” the park service said in a press release.

This is a developing story. More updates are to come.

