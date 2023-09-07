MIXING WITH MAGGIE: No-Bake Cookies & Cream Cheesecake

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden shows us how to make No-Bake Cookies & Cream Cheesecake!

MIXING WITH MAGGIE: No-Bake Cookies and Cream Cheesecake (9.7.2023)

Here’s what you’ll be needing for this recipe:

36 chocolate sandwich cookies

5 tablespoons of Butter (*MELTED*)

3 cups of Cream Cheese

1/3 cup of Sugar

1 tablespoon of Vanilla Extract

1 cup of Milk (*WARMED*)

1 tablespoon of Gelatin

Here are the SIMPLE directions:

Separate the cream from the 36 chocolate sandwich cookies

Place the cookies into a plastic ziploc bag and crush them into fine crumbs with a rolling pin. (NOTE: Set aside 1/2 cup of the crumbs for later.)

Pour the cookie crumbs into a bowl and combine with the melted butter. Mixing until texture is “slightly wet sand.”

Press the cookie crumbs in an even layer at the bottom of a 9-inch pan.

In a medium pot over low heat, mix together the cream cheese, sugar, the cream from the cookies, and vanilla extract. Keep mixing until ingredients have no lumps.

Then in a measuring cup, mix the milk with the gelatin until dissolved.

Pour milk into cream cheese mixture while stirring constantly until the mixture bubble slightly. At that point, remove from the heat.

Pour the mixture over the cookie crust in pan and be sure to smooth the top with either a spoon or spatula.

“Sift” the saved cookie crumbs on top of the cheesecake in an even layer then refrigerate for at least 4-hours. (NOTE: Most important step!)

(PS. Don’t be like us and NOT turn on the stove top! LOL)

