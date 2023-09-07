Advertise With Us
Man dies in apparent drowning in Nags Head; 4th person to die at North Carolina beaches this week

(Source: WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) - A visitor from Connecticut is the latest person to die at a North Carolina beach as rough surf conditions continue.

The Town of Nags Head said that the 36-year-old man from Enfield, Connecticut was pulled from the ocean Wednesday night.

Officials said first responders got the call around 5:50 for a man in distress about 50 yards north of Nags Head Fishing Pier in the 3300 block of South Virginia Dare Trail.

Arriving crews were able to quickly pull the man from the water and begin CPR.

He was taken to the Outer Banks Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An Ohio man died Tuesday and a Washington, D.C. woman died on Monday while visiting beaches on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. A 16-year-old disappeared into the surf Monday in North Topsail Beach. A body believed to his was found Wednesday afternoon.

