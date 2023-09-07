Holly Ridge man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Holly Ridge man who police say sliced a witness’ throat and stabbed a child, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

According to the United States District Attorney’s Office in New Bern, 29-year-old Avery Brinson pled guilty to the charges on March 24th.

According to Holly Ridge police, a woman who witnessed Brinson hiding a firearm they say he had stolen from a friend in his home made a statement to police implicating him in the theft of the gun. They also said that Brinson went to her home where he stabbed her several times and sliced her throat, they said he then stabbed a child that was in her home when he tried to protect the woman as well.

The woman and child both survived the attack.

Court records show that Brinson is a convicted felon and has three or more prior convictions for violent felonies making him subject to the penalties of the Armed Career Criminal Act.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.