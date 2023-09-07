Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Holly Ridge man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison

Avery Brinson
Avery Brinson(Holly Ridge police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A Holly Ridge man who police say sliced a witness’ throat and stabbed a child, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a stolen firearm.

According to the United States District Attorney’s Office in New Bern, 29-year-old Avery Brinson pled guilty to the charges on March 24th.

According to Holly Ridge police, a woman who witnessed Brinson hiding a firearm they say he had stolen from a friend in his home made a statement to police implicating him in the theft of the gun. They also said that Brinson went to her home where he stabbed her several times and sliced her throat, they said he then stabbed a child that was in her home when he tried to protect the woman as well.

The woman and child both survived the attack.

Court records show that Brinson is a convicted felon and has three or more prior convictions for violent felonies making him subject to the penalties of the Armed Career Criminal Act.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

5 PM update on Major Hurricane Lee as it now a Category 4 storm in the Atlantic. (WITN)
Tropical Update: Lee is now forecasted to become a Cat. 5 Hurricane by the Friday
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Crews are searching for a teenager who has been missing in the waters at North Topsail Beach...
UPDATE: Body believed to be missing teen’s recovered from North Topsail Beach waters
SNAP benefits changed starting this month
SNAP benefits change starting this month
Greenville police said these two are among several people they believe are responsible for a...
Greenville police looking for help busting multi-state theft ring

Latest News

Harold Byrd
One arrested, one sought in Rocky Mount car break-ins
One arrested, one sought in Rocky Mount car break-ins
One arrested, one sought in Rocky Mount car break-ins
Andrew Frazier
Suspect in deadly Onslow County chase has charge upgraded to murder
Suspect in deadly Onslow County chase has charge upgraded to murder
Suspect in deadly Onslow County chase has charge upgraded to murder
Staff Sgt. Jared Esquibel Harless, 38, along with his wife and four children were found dead...
UPDATE: Deputies release names in Edgecombe County suspected murder-suicide