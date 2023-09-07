Five products in WITN viewing area vying for “Coolest Thing Made In NC”

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - At least four products in WITN’s viewing area are vying for your vote in this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest.

Jenni’s Ugly Chocolates, Atlantic Beach Sea Salt Company, George’s BBQ Sauce, Fisherman Creations, and Carolina Bright Leaf Hotdogs have made it to the 30 semifinalists out of a field of 130 original nominees.

Jenni’s Ugly Chocolates, based out of Greenville, is hoping its “Sweet Potato Crunch” bonbon takes the prize.

“Sweet Potato Crunch is my award-winning bonbon and is loaded with fresh, local ingredients. It packs a punch of flavor and textures with it’s creamy sweet potato center with hints of cinnamon, bourbon and sweet potato vodka, wrapped in my semi-sweet chocolate, placed on a pillow of crunchy toasted pecans and buttery toffee bits. You’ll be surprised at how much you fall in love with this little fella!” according to the entry’s description.

Atlantic Beach Sea Salt Company in, you guessed it, Atlantic Beach, is in the running for its “Pristine Deep Ocean Sea Salt.”

“We create a Pristine Deep Ocean Bluewater Pinch Finishing Sea Salt. Being a small batch company, our mission is to provide the best, purest unrefined Sea Salt possible using water that is far from land beyond the reach of the turbidity of man-made pollutants associated with rainwater runoff and river flows. We truly feel this yields the most pristine sea salt possible. Anything less is unacceptable,” the description reads on the contest website.

George’s BBQ sauce is made in the Nash County town of Nashville.

“”It’s good on everything except banana pudding” was George Stallings’ famous claim, and to this day, we proudly claim it too. George’s BBQ Sauce is made by hand, in small batches in Nashville, North Carolina by a team of 9 employees. We still personally pour, package, and ship every bottle of George’s by hand!

From our family to yours, George’s was made for everybody. Use it as the foundation for your own creation or pour it straight from the bottle to add bold flavor to any plate,” according to its description.

Fisherman Creations thinks its Crab Pot Christmas Trees are the coolest!

“Our trees are designed and manufactured in a fashion where they have several triangular panels that they ship folded flat. They open easily into a perfectly shaped Christmas Tree. They have two frame colors; green and white offered with light colors of multi-colored, clear, red, green, blue, gold, purple, orange, and pink. They have been shipped to thousands of customers in the lower 48 states Most trees are sold by word of mouth between friends and relatives,” according to the contest website.

Carolina Packers Inc. Bright Leaf Hotdogs are the original red hot dog of North Carolina and are made in Smithfield!

Carolina Packers Inc., a small North Carolina family-owned company, has made Bright Leaf Hot Dogs for over 80 years in Johnston County. Bright Leaf Hot Dogs, the Original red hot dog of North Carolina, are made the old-fashioned way with fresh, local pork and beef and a unique blend of herbs and spices and are often enjoyed ATW (All The Way)! You’ll find these famous franks in many grocery stores, grills, food trucks, and restaurants throughout North Carolina. Carolina Packers is grateful to be nominated and represent this great state!

