Fight for closed Martin General Hospital continues, doctors working to keep associated clinics open

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The pursuit for Martin General Hospital’s reopening was still in full swing Wednesday night.

“Our voices haven’t been heard,” said Dr. Dhruva Chawla, former chief at Martin General Hospital.

Some longtime residents like Betty Jenkins believe a piece of Martin County was taken away after the doors of Martin General closed back in August.

“I don’t want to go anywhere,” Jenkins said. “I didn’t move here to have to go out of the county to another hospital.”

Several doctors associated with Martin General have been working to keep emergency services in the county, but feel county officials haven’t shown the same desire.

“There’s a gag order on the county, to where they can’t talk to anybody about the hospital anymore,” Chawla said.

The hospital says it was forced to close due to financial challenges.

Some former employees are working elsewhere, which is something Dr. Michael McDuffie says can’t happen if there’s any hope of reopening.

“We’ve got to move quick in order to retain these great providers in the county,” McDuffie said. “Once they’re gone, it’s hard to get them back.”

Six of Martin General’s clinics could also close on October 5th, if there are no new owners. The doctors say those closures look likely to happen.

They’re calling on county officials for help.

“The county should invest the money it holds towards Martin General Hospital,” Chawla said.

The doctors are hoping the state budget passes soon. They say there’s money available for rural emergency hospitals, which would allow them to apply for an emergency room and build from there.

People at the meeting also say they’ll be at next Wednesday’s county commissioners meeting to continue their fight.

