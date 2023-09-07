ENC students recall to new metal detectors this school year.

COLUMBIA, N.C. (WITN) - School safety is at the forefront of most parent’s minds with the start of a new school year across the East.

“I just think the current climate of school safety is a priority for everyone right now, and I know as the principal of the school, it’s one of my number one priorities in order to teach kids they have to feel safe,” said Brianna Williams, Columbia High School’s principal.

Community members, students, and staff will pass through this metal detector as they come into Columbia High School’s main entrance. School resource officer Treven Franks says they plan on rotating them throughout all entrances.

“We want to be proactive and investigate and intercept any weapons, that you know, definitely send a message to staff and students that we take safety as a high priority,” said Franks.

The students I spoke with agree.

“Overall, it just makes the atmosphere much more calmer in the environment feel really safe,” said 11th grader Yulissa Gonzalez.

Another 11th grader, Gustavo Gonzalez, said something similar.

“I like the idea. It shows that the staff really cares about the students really cares about the environment, and how safe we are. It makes me feel proud to be at Columbia,” said Gonzalez.

Right now these metal detectors are just for show to get students used to walking through them every day. But on September 14th, there will be an in-depth training with faculty and staff of the school so they can learn how to properly use them.

Administrators will stand by the metal detectors as students and staff walk in. If a high level of metal is detected an alarm will sound and the staff will go through safety procedures.

