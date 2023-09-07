Advertise With Us
ECU Alumni Association gears up for Football Home Opener Tailgate & Legacy Pinning Ceremony

ENC at Three - ECU fall tailgates and Legacy Pinning ceremony
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU fans are gearing up for the Pirates Football Home Opener happening this weekend.

ECU Alumni Association’s Amanda Murer stopped by WITN’s “ENC AT THREE” to tell us all about some celebratory festivities for both you and the entire family particularly the ECU Alumni Pirate Game Day Tailgates and the upcoming Legacy Pinning Ceremony.

For all the details be sure to view the FULL SEGMENT above!

ECU ALUMNI ASSOCIATION
ECU ALUMNI ASSOCIATION(WITN)

To check availability and to purchase your tickets for the ECU ALUMNI PIRATE GAME DAY TAILGATE: Click here!

ECU CONTENT
ECU CONTENT(WITN)

For further information about the LEGACY PINNING CEREMONY: Click here!

ECU CONTENT
ECU CONTENT(WITN)

