DEPUTIES: Man & woman dead in suspected Edgecombe County murder-suicide

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are dead following a shooting in one Eastern Carolina county overnight.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call around 12:07 a.m. regarding suspicious vehicles in a citizen’s yard on Pinetops-Crisp Road, south of Pinetops.

As deputies were heading to the scene, the person that called 911 said they heard gunshots and then what appeared to be a body in their front yard.

When deputies got to the scene, they found both a man and woman dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators said they discovered that the two were known to each other and believed to have been in a dating relationship.

Deputies believe that both were in separate vehicles and that the man was chasing the woman. They believe that the woman turned into the caller’s yard because their lights were on and she was attempting to get help when she was shot. Deputies said the man then shot himself.

