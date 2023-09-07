Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Craven County man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison

was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty last December to possession...
was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty last December to possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.(New Bern Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison today for possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to the United States District Attorney’s office, 33-year-old Brian Webb of New Bern pled guilty to the charges on December 14, 2022.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle in Elizabeth City on Thursday.

According to court documents, in August 2021 the New Bern Police Department conducted four controlled purchases of heroin from Webb. Investigators also made trash pulls from Webb’s home and were able to recover drug paraphernalia and some marijuana from his trash.

On September 3, 2021, New Bern police said they arrested Webb during a traffic stop and then got a search warrant and searched his home.

Police say they recovered a mixture of fentanyl and tramadol, over $1,800 in cash, a loaded .45 caliber firearm with an obliterated serial number, ammunition, and drug paraphernalia.

According to police Webb had already been validated as a Blood gang member.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 p.m. Hurricane Advisory from the National Hurricane Center (WITN)
Tropical Update: Lee is now forecasted to become a Cat. 5 Hurricane by the weekend
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Crews are searching for a teenager who has been missing in the waters at North Topsail Beach...
UPDATE: Body believed to be missing teen’s recovered from North Topsail Beach waters
SNAP benefits changed starting this month
SNAP benefits change starting this month
Greenville police said these two are among several people they believe are responsible for a...
Greenville police looking for help busting multi-state theft ring

Latest News

2 p.m. Hurricane Advisory from the National Hurricane Center (WITN)
Tropical Update: Lee is now forecasted to become a Cat. 5 Hurricane by the Friday
ECU CONTENT
ECU Alumni Association gears up for Football Home Opener Tailgate & Legacy Pinning Ceremony
Governor Roy Cooper hosts education roundtable
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: No-Bake Cookies and Cream Cheesecake (9.7.2023)
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: No-Bake Cookies & Cream Cheesecake