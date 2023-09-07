Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Meet the WITN News Team

Company removing ‘One Chip Challenge’ from shelves following teen’s death

Chip-maker Paqui is removing the "One Chip Challenge" from stores.
Chip-maker Paqui is removing the "One Chip Challenge" from stores.(WCVB)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The makers of “One Chip Challenge” products, a viral trend involving a single tortilla chip seasoned with some of the world’s hottest peppers, announced Thursday they are pulling the product from shelves following the death of a Massachusetts teenager.

Chip maker Paqui said in a statement posted to its website that although the chip has “clear and prominent labeling highlighting the chip is not for children or anyone sensitive to spicy foods or who has food allergies, is pregnant or has underlying health conditions,” they’ve seen an increase in teens and others not heeding the warnings.

As as result, the company says it is working to pull its product from shelves and is offering refunds.

Paqui did not directly mention the teen’s death in its statement.

Officials say it’s too early to know if eating the chip contributed to the teenager’s death. (WCVB, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)

Harris Wolobah, 14, died on Sept. 1, several hours after his parents said he took the “One Chip Challenge.” His cause of death has not been released, and officials say it’s still too early to know if consuming the chip played a role.

Paqui also removed language from its website daring people to wait as long as possible before eating or drinking after eating the chip. The website also warns customers to seek medical attention if they experience “difficulty breathing, fainting or extended nausea.”

Those who have purchased the product and would like a refund can call 1-866-528-6848.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 p.m. Hurricane Advisory from the National Hurricane Center (WITN)
Tropical Update: Lee is now forecasted to become a Cat. 5 Hurricane by the weekend
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Crews are searching for a teenager who has been missing in the waters at North Topsail Beach...
UPDATE: Body believed to be missing teen’s recovered from North Topsail Beach waters
SNAP benefits changed starting this month
SNAP benefits change starting this month
Greenville police said these two are among several people they believe are responsible for a...
Greenville police looking for help busting multi-state theft ring

Latest News

2 p.m. Hurricane Advisory from the National Hurricane Center (WITN)
Tropical Update: Lee is now forecasted to become a Cat. 5 Hurricane by the Friday
FILE - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy delivers his budget address to a joint session of the...
New Jersey failed veterans in state-run homes hit by dozens of COVID-19 deaths, federal report says
According to a statement from the Cullman County Sheriff, deputy Kenneth Booth shot and killed...
2 sheriff’s department employees dead after apparent murder-suicide, sheriff says
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County, Mich., Sheriff's Office shows Eric...
Man charged with aiding Whitmer kidnap plot says scheme didn’t seem serious