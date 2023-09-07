Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Rain chances start to rise over the next three days

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Today will mark the last day of the heat before change arrives. As rain drops fall, temperatures will come down, dipping from the low to mid 90s today to the mid 80s by Saturday and Sunday afternoon. An isolated shower is possible later this evening, however more substantial rain is expected to roll in Friday afternoon through the weekend. Rain chances will reach their peak Saturday and Sunday as light scattered showers mix in with spotty downpours and thunderstorms. Highs stay in the 80s both days thanks to cloud cover and rain. Not everyone will catch a shower or downpour but, if you do, watch for lightning. This is not an event-canceling event, but it would be wise to stuff a poncho in your pocket if you are heading to Dowdy-Ficklen for the game.

As for Lee, it’s still too early to be certain on its path next week. But it’s also still too early to be concerned. We’re in a watch-and-see mode. High confidence that Lee will become a major hurricane as it approaches and stays north of the Antilles Islands (expected to happen in the next two days). Lee will begin to turn north early next week. The question is if Lee will make a quick turn and head closer to Bermuda or a longer turn putting it closer to us. Most data continues to show a path where Lee causes high rip currents and rough ocean conditions but does not directly impact us with wind or rain. We’ll let you know if things change and you need to start preparing.

