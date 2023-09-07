Biden-Harris Administration dedicates funds to recruit more nurses in the United States

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - President Joe Biden says he’s committed 100 million dollars to train more nurses and grow the nursing workforce in the country.

Classes were in session for students in the nursing program at Pitt Community College in Winterville on Wednesday.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, some institutions can soon benefit from the money being allocated by the Biden-Harris Administration.

Pitt Community College Director of Nursing, Tavondia Burdett says the award will go to good use because as nurses advance their education, it’s important the process is affordable.

“Graduate school is expensive and most of the time when nurses go back to school they’re still working full-time and so any incentive whether it’s loan forgiveness or low-interest loans that can encourage and motivate nurses to go back and get their education is wonderful,” says Burdett.

Officials say of the money being allocated, 27 million will be for award-recipient schools to provide low-interest loans and loan cancellation to incentivize careers as nursing school faculty.

David Roberts says he made the decision many years ago to attend college and become a nurse.

“When I was younger about 8, 9, 10, my grandfather had a lot of comorbidities, so to keep him out of nursing homes me and my grandma and some of my cousins were basically his 24/7 caretakers, so we took care of him for as long as we could until eventually, he had to go to the nursing home but that’s what started my interest in healthcare,” says Roberts.

Officials say the investments will address the increased demand for registered nurses, nurse practitioners, certified nurse midwives, and nurse faculty.

On average, officials at Pitt Community College say they graduate nearly 100 nurses each year.

“We are the ones that are right there at the bedside. We’re the mediators, we’re the collaborators we’re the ones who notice changes in a patient’s condition first because we’re always present. When family wants to speak to someone who do they want to speak to? They want the nurse first because the nurse has that firsthand information about the patients” says Burdett.

Students become registered nurses after completing five semesters at Pitt Community College and passing the National Council Licensure Examination.

