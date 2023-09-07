22nd ranked Ayden-Grifton volleyball beats rival Farmville Central

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - Ayden-Grifton volleyball topped rival Farmville Central 3-1 on Wednesday night for a huge win early in the season. The Chargers improved to 5-0. The Jags are now 6-2.

The two will meet again a few more times throughout the year. But for Ayden-Grifton a confidence boost in what they are doing is working.

“It feels really good they are definitely our biggest rival in the conference. Our biggest thing this year is to never back down and never give up,” says Ayden-Grifton senior Haley Pasour, “Y’all saw we got into a rut a little bit. But you just have to keep coming together as a team and play as one unit.”

The next Jaguars and Chargers showdown is September 26th at “The Den”.

