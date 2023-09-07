Advertise With Us
10th annual St. Baldrick’s event held in Kinston

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - In what has become an annual event to help raise money for lifesaving childhood cancer research, young and old alike lined up in Kinston today to give up their hair for a good cause.

Wednesday’s event marked the 10th annual St. Baldrick’s head-shaving event held at East Coast Wings and Grill. The event actually began 12 years ago but had a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event returned just last year.

The unique event is centered around volunteers shaving their heads to help raise money for lifesaving childhood cancer research.

In addition to supporting the worthy cause, the event also featured live music, food, and raffles.

Every two minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer worldwide, and in the U.S. one and five kids diagnosed won’t survive.

Volunteers like Justin Barnett and his son Jackson who went bald for the cause, say they hope to be a part of the change that comes in helping kids with the disease.

