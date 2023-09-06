Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Lingers Until the Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Heat is the story for most of the week. Daily highs reach the mid-90s with a heat index up to around 105°F. No rain is expected either during our hot stretch of weather. Heat starts to break down on Friday as highs dip to the low 90s. Rain chances start to grow as the heat relaxes. Scattered storms are expected Friday through the weekend. Rain and lightning may interfere with a few games on Friday evening and ECU’s home opener against Marshall. We’re hoping rain develops earlier in the day Saturday to keep the game cooler and free of lightning. Don’t cancel plans, just be ready to need shelter or rain gear at certain points.

As for the tropics, we got a nice break but that break ends as Lee draws closer. Lee will become a major hurricane as it approaches the Antilles this weekend. Eventually, Lee will start to turn north. That turn north will be key to Lee passing safely offshore or drawing closer to the East Coast. Right now, most data keeps Lee off the East Coast similar to how Franklin passed. But we’re too early in the game to say that for certain. Stay tuned to the forecast for the next week.

