Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Heat Dips, Rain Chances Rise This Weekend

Highs Dip from the 90s to the 80s By the Weekend
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One more really hot day before the heat starts to drop. As temperatures go down, rain chances go up. An isolated shower is possible on Thursday before a few more showers pop up on Friday. Best rain chances come Saturday and Sunday as scattered showers and downpours develop each day. Highs stay in the 80s both days thanks to cloud cover and rain. Not everyone may catch a shower or downpour but if you do, watch for lightning. I wouldn’t cancel any plans. Instead, pack the rain gear just in case. We’re still hopeful rain chances ease back by kickoff Saturday evening.

As for Lee, it’s still too early to be certain on its path next week. But it’s also still too early to be concerned. We’re in a watch-and-see mode. High confidence that Lee will become a major hurricane as it approaches and stays north of the Antilles Islands. Lee will begin to turn north early next week. The question is if Lee will make a quick turn and head closer to Bermuda or a longer turn putting it closer to us. Most data continues to show a path where Lee causes high rip currents and rough ocean conditions but does not directly impact us with wind or rain. We’ll let you know if things change and you need to start preparing.

Stay tuned to WITN, witn.com, and the WITN First Alert Weather App for the latest information.

