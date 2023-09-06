Advertise With Us
Wayne County man faces Lenoir County Charges

31-year-old Brian Morton of Dudley(Lenoir County S.O.)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Wayne County arrested a Dudley man today after Lenoir County Deputies said that he was responsible for breaking into multiple businesses in Lenoir County.

Wayne County deputies arrested 31-year-old Brian Morton of Dudley on Tuesday and turned him over to Lenoir County deputies who say that Morton is responsible for multiple larcenies and breaking-and-entering at sweepstakes businesses in Lenoir County.

According to deputies Morton was charged with four felony counts of breaking and entering, four felony counts of safecracking, five felony counts of conspiracy, and one felony count of larceny.

Morton is being held in the Lenoir County Jail on a secured bond.

