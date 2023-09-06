Advertise With Us
Traffic pattern changes at Coastal Carolina Regional Airport

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport
Coastal Carolina Regional Airport(Ellie Davis/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 19 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina airport says travelers need to be aware of traffic pattern changes as they prepare for trips to from and from the airport.

Coastal Carolina Regional Airport officials say today and tomorrow, one lane of Airport Road from Highway 70 to Railroad Crossing will be closed.

It will be closed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Access to the airport from Williams Road is not affected.

