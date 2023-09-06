Teacher of the Week: Brittany Harrison

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s feature teacher of the week is an elementary school teacher in Martin County.

Brittany Harrison is a Kindergarten teacher at Rodgers Elementary School.

She has been in education for nine years. The first seven were spent teaching in Pitt County at Belvoir Elementary and Eastern Elementary.

Harrison says she made the switch to Martin County schools to be closer to home.

She says she loves building relationships with her students and their families.

Her nomination says her positive attitude, love for her career, and care for students shows in her classroom as fosters a solid foundation for students and creates activities that keep her students learning new skills.

Harrison says she’s blessed to have worked with the best educators and administrators who have shaped her into the teacher she is today.

As she continues her career, she looks forward to growing the minds of young learners.

