Swimming advisory from Tropical Storm Idalia lifted for MOST ocean and sound waters

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - State officials lifted the precautionary advisory against swimming issued due to Tropical Storm Idalia on Wednesday for the most ocean and sound-side waters of ENC.

However, state officials also said a few areas still remain under the advisory.

State officials said that in general, the precautionary advisory was lifted for swimming sites in Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, Carteret, Dare, and Hyde counties.

Officials said that test results of water samples taken from those waters show bacterial levels that meet the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s safe swimming standards. However, the precautionary advisory against swimming remains in effect for the following:

Estuarine rivers in Pamlico, Craven and Beaufort Counties

Ocean beaches north of the Nags Head Fishing Pier to the Wright Memorial Bridge in Dare County; and

Ocean beaches east of the eastern end of Oak Island in Brunswick County.

Officials also said that two swimming sites in Carteret County and Dare counties remain under advisories:

A swimming advisory that was issued on Aug. 22 at the public access to Bogue Sound at 16th Street in Morehead City remains in effect

A swimming advisory was issued on July 9 at Jockey’s Ridge sound-side access also remains in effect.

Pending advisories were issued today for these two Dare County sites:

A pending advisory at the Sandy Bay sound-side access in Frisco, part of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

A pending advisory at the Salvo day uses sound-side access across from ramp #23 in Salvo, part of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Officials said that coastal recreational waters in North Carolina are generally clean. However, they also said that it is important to continue monitoring them for any localized problems.

The N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program samples 215 sites in coastal waters of the state, most of them on a weekly basis from April through October.

