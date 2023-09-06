SILVER ALERT: Onslow County missing woman with dementia or Alzheimer’s

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help as they search for a woman reported missing.

A Silver Alert from the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has been issued for 76-year-old Judy Wittstein.

According to the officials, the woman from Onslow County is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Wittson was last seen at Cardinal Care in Jacksonville. WITN is told they left out the back door of the building and headed towards Highway 17.

Wittstein is about 5-foot-1 and weighs around 120 pounds.

Officials say she was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and white shoes with her gray hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-750-2483.

